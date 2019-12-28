Fortnite: the Pescesecco skin returns to the shop, together with a new emote

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Very punctual as always, the shop of Fortnite Battle Royale has been updated with a new selection of objects, which also includes a nice novelty. Let's find out what's in store for us today December 28th.

To begin with, the characteristic is back on sale Pescesecco costume, which being of rare quality is offered at 1,200 V-Buck. Also present were the Aura (uncommon, 800 V-Buck), Gilda (uncommon, 800 V-Buck), Sofia (epic, 1,500 V-Buck) and John Wick (legendary, 2,000 V-Buck) skins. the latter two inspired by the films starring Keanu Reeves. Among other items for sale, it stands out the new emote A Orologeria (rare, 500 V-Buck), which you can admire in action in the short clip that we have attached below.

We take this opportunity to remind you that today the eleventh day of Fortnite's Mid-Winter event will kick off, which will bring with it a new challenge and another Out of Stock weapon. As they freak out blizzards on the battle royale island of Chapter 2, the ever-active data miners have uncovered the first details on the Fortnite 2020 New Year event, which should not differ much from what greeted the arrival of the year that is about to end.