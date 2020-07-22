Fortnite, the novelties of the 13.30 patch: the cars have disappeared from the map!

Share it:

This afternoon Epic Games released the Fortnite patch 13.30. Unfortunately, as has been happening for quite some time, the arrival of the patch he was not accompanied by an official changelogtherefore it is not easy to keep track of all the changes.

Fortunately, the industrious community got to work once again to identify all the news, drawing up lists freely available on Reddit. User Chazyyourboiii has published an image (visible below) with all the changes made to the map, such as an update to the petrol stations of Borgo Bislacco and Parco Pacifico, and the Coralli that they build a pyramid in exchange for 300 stone units.

We would also like to point out the introduction of challenges that can be tackled in groups and support for Timed Modes like Catch! (already available), Payback! and One Shot, the rehabilitation of the Water Reels, and the modification of the button used to place the markers on the map (now it is A on Xbox One and X on PlayStation 4). For all the changes we advise you to consult the changelog available at this address, but we cannot fail to point out another change: all the cars scattered on the game map, normally used to stockpile metal materials, they are gone! Why? Epic Games has not provided official indications, but it seems that the removal is due to the imminent arrival of the car as a new vehicle for players to use.