Fortnite: the new glitch unlocks the infinite inventory!

The criticisms for the Freewheelin emote of Fortnite were not enough, for the epic Games blockbuster free-to-play a new week of controversy opens. The community is asking for the removal of a new glitch that threatens to ruin the game experience of the free battle royale.

With the update of Fortnite Joy Ride, in the dimension of Epic's blockbuster the new Floppers have not made their entry but also a serious glitch that distorts the gameplay. The latest flaw opened in the game code of Fortnite Chapter 2 allows users to access an unlimited inventory and, therefore, to accumulate all the weapons and objects they want without any limitation whatsoever.

Several youtubers and Twitch streamers have witnessed the glitch appearing and the serious damage that this can lead to the Fortnite gaming experience, especially in consideration of the relative simplicity with which it is possible to use it during the game. To activate it, just place a Choppa or a boat near the desired loot and change place holding one can of gasoline.

Once this step is completed, players can access an infinite number of "invisible" slots in their inventory, thanks to which they can retrieve any object, weapon or material found on the battle royale map. Despite the relative ease with which you can unlock access to infinite inventory, the need to hold a petrol can makes it a glitch of dubious utility. As often happens in these cases, the discovery of this glitch should induce the developers of Epic Games to intervene promptly with a patch.