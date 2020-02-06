Fortnite: the new Chaos physical engine debuts today

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Fortnite new update 11.50 introduced the physical Chaos engine, an important revolution that will have a strong impact on the gameplay of the game. Epic Games presents this novelty by warning against any bugs and technical problems.

"At launch, our goal will be to make sure that Fortnite keeps its feeling unchanged. We will carefully follow the comments you send us with the Feedback function in the game regarding the problems you will encounter. To report problems in the game, open Feedback in the main menu and select Bug. Please include the word Physics in the subject of the message and a short message in the body to describe the problems found."

The goal is obviously to make sure there are no problems on a large scale, in any case the developers invite the players to report bugs and glitches found through the in-game tool. As of this writing, Fortnite's servers are offline for maintenance, the infrastructure is expected to be back online late today (Wednesday February 5) along with new content for Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode, including Valentine's themed skins and aesthetic objects.

What do you think of this news? Are you satisfied with the implementation of the new engine? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.