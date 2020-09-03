Fortnite: the monument to Black Panther arrives, a leak reveals the return of Acre Anarchici

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What has been happening in the last few hours in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 it’s really special. Epic Game has in fact introduced the new area dedicated to the battle royale map Black Panther, which for reasons of timing has involuntarily transformed into a monument dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, the recently deceased actor.

This particular place is in addition to two other points of interest that have appeared over the last few days: the weird abode of Ant-Man and the mysterious Trask truck, which according to fans of Marvel comics could have a link with the Sentinel cemetery, or the huge robots destroyed in the center of the map.

However, it seems that this is not the only news coming as regards the game map, since the always attentive dataminers have also found references to the Rift portatilie ad Anarchist Acres, one of the oldest locations of the first map of the Epic Games title that could come back by surprise, perhaps thanks to the activity of Stark devices.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the complete list of the Challenges of Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, just discovered by the dataminer.