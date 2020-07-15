Fortnite: the Marauders are too strong, there are those who ask for their elimination

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the novelties of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is represented by Marauders, a new obstacle on the map that actually caused problems for many players, even for many famous pro players.

Marauders they are too strong and unbalanced and create problems for professional players, resulting in fact a real threat to less able players, hence the public request for removal addressed to Epic Games. Among the many names that have taken sides in favor of the removal of the Marauders are SypherPK, Dakotaz and Bugha, reigning single champion of Fortnite Battle Royale.

It must be said that Epic Games hardly will remove the Marauders from Fortnite, it is certain that it could take the opportunity to weaken these enemies, at the moment all too aggressive in particular when they attack in a group, capable of determining the death of the player with a single blow, or almost, without leaving any way out.

Developers are now busy adding cars to Fortnite, the first vehicles expected to debut on July 23 bringing some changes to the map as a dowry, we will certainly know more over the next week.