Fortnite, the guide to the position of the Floating Rings in Lake Languido

Among the new challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Chapter 2 there is also one that asks players to go in search of Floating rings who are hiding at Languid lake. Let's find out their position together, so as to quickly complete the challenge.

The rings, blue in color, are in total four and they are not hidden in particularly difficult places to reach, since they are all suspended in the air and in plain sight. In the image that you find at the bottom of the news we have indicated the position of each individual ring on the map and, in case you find it difficult to find the rings in this way, you can take a look at the video you find above. Do not forget that completing the challenge today could be quite complex as they will all launch on Lake Languido to recover these objects, so we recommend you complete the challenge in Team Brawl to move around the point of interest without opponents that disturb you.

Before leaving you with videos and images with the position of the rings, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to complete all the challenges of Week 2 of Fortnite Season 3.