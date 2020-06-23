Fortnite: the first package of Season 3 is available, Akhuleon arrives

Share it:

Epic Games has released the first Fortnite Season 3 package: the Akhuleon bundle it is now available for in-game purchase for € 4.99 on all platforms. But what does this new Fortnite package contain?

It has a sharp and pungent sense of style like a prick. Includes: 600 V-Buck, Akhuleon costume, decorative stab on the back and the poison blade pickaxe. V-bucks are a game currency that can be used in Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World modes. In Battle Royale and Creative mode you can purchase new customization items, such as new costumes, hang gliders, picks, emotes and covers! In Save the World mode, you can purchase X-ray blades containing weapons and trap projects, as well as new heroes and more!

Did you know? Epic has announced a vacation for Fortnite, the development team will be on hiatus from 3 to 12 July, this means that during the period indicated no new updates will be released and there will be no maintenance, even if the company will still develop some content ready to be published so as not to disappoint the community and leave the players dry-mouthed for too many weeks.