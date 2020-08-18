Fortnite: the dataminer deny the rumors about the arrival of Drake

Share it:

In the last few days, several posts have started circulating on social media regarding the possible arrival of a costume and an event dedicated to Drake in Fortnite Chapter 2. However, it seems that it was just incorrect information and some of the most reliable datminers have denied this possibility.

The images with references to the famous singer have in fact been present in the game for years in portions of code that have to do exclusively with Save the World, the cooperative PvE component of the game Epic Games. The same Hypex, user who anticipated the arrival of Wolverine and other X-Men with Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, removed the tweets related to Drake confirming that it was nothing more than a hoax. Of course, this doesn't mean that in the future the singer can't arrive in the game with a team event and a set of items to buy in the store, but at the moment it doesn't seem that the development team has included any concrete references to the character.

We remind you that yesterday the bundle Ride well who laughs last of Fortnite Chapter 2 was officially announced, arriving on November 17, 2020 at the price of 29.99 euros and containing the skins of Joker, Poison Ivy and Midas Rex as well as well 1,000 V-Buck.