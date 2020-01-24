Fortnite: the Bottled Rockets return for the Lunar New Year

Share it:

Confirming the leaks of the past few days that saw the arrival of Lunar New Year-themed content in Fortnite Chapter 2, here the developers of the battle royale introduce an old weapon to celebrate the event.

Starting today you can find the games around Bottled Rocket, a particular gadget that can be very useful against opposing structures. In case you have never tried it in the previous seasons of the game, know that, once positioned on the ground, the rocket launches 45 rockets that inflict 42 points damage structures and 10 points give players. There is currently no official information on the permanence of the weapon in the game and, according to the dataminer, it is likely that it will remain active until the end of the season.

By the way, in the last hours just the dataminers have announced the possible postponement of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, which should now end next February 20, 2020 and will therefore last two weeks longer than expected.

Before leaving you with the video showing the Rockets in the Bottle in action, we remind you that there are an increasing number of Fortnite players who have had the Ikonik skin removed from the cabinet.