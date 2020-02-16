Fortnite: the Ark skin and the new Never Gonna emote in the store on February 15th

Share it:

The inevitable night update of the game store Fortnite Battle Royale he brought with him some old acquaintances and also a nice novelty. Let's find out all the details together!

For starters, featured content includes the Legendary Ark skin (2,000 V-Buck) with its themed object set, the Fosca Fiaba epic costume (1,500 V-Buck) with two selectable styles, and the uncommon Unleashed skin. The only novelty, however, is represented by new emote Never Gonna (500 V-Buck), which is inspired by a well-known meme and is paired with a very famous song. You can preview it in the video attached at the top of this news! How do you like it? Will you shop today?

We also report that the sale of the Harley Quinn x Fortnite Bundle continues, added on the occasion of the Valentine's Day Love and War event, which officially ends on Monday 17 February. For the start of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, however, it will be necessary wait for February 20.