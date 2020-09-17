Fortnite: the 4K trailer of the PS5 version reveals the release date of the free upgrade

There were numerous games shown during the PlayStation 5 Showcase tonight and among the protagonists we also find the next-gen version of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The game was shown with a short trailer in 4K which shows the technical qualities of the new version of the Epic Games title, which features an improved lighting system and increased graphic detail. As you can read at the end of the video, the PlayStation 5 version of Fortnite will be available from the launch of the next generation console, set for the next November 19, 2020 for us Italians. Of course, anyone with an Epic Games account will be able to transfer all their progress (skins, Battle Pass level and all other content) from any other platform, since the PS5 edition will also support cross-play e cross-progression.

Before leaving you at the 4K resolution trailer, which shows a series of skins not yet available in the game, we remind you that next November the Ride Bene Chi Ride Ultimo bundle will be available with the Joker inside for Fortnite Chapter 2, which he had anticipated the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch window correctly.