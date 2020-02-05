Fortnite: the 11.50 patch arrives tomorrow, here are the maintenance times

Share it:

In an almost unexpected way, Epic Games has announced on its official social channels the arrival of a new update for Fortnite Battaglia Reale which will bring the famous title to the version 11.50.

The battle royale servers will be shut down starting from 10:00 Italian tomorrow, 5 February 2020, and as usual no precise indications were given on when maintenance will end. As usual, the procedure should not take long and, unless there are some particular problems, everything will return to normal by lunchtime and players will be able to jump again from the battle bus. As for the download of the update, this should be available in the moments immediately following the start of maintenance.

Unfortunately, the developers have not provided any clues about the news coming with the update but, according to the latest declarations, it is very likely that theSearch and Destroy timed event, focused on the Creative mode. To accompany the event, a new bundle may also arrive in the game store containing the skins Zadie is Metal Mouth.

Speaking of news, we remind you that the Fortnite Battaglia Reale Celebration Cup has just been announced, an exclusive tournament for PlayStation 4 users that is giving away a million dollars and a series of unpublished skins and picks.