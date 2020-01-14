Fortnite: the 11.40 update arrives this week, will it solve the Bus bug?

Share it:

Initially expected for the past week, Fortnite update 11.40 has disappeared from the raders and many people think that the publication has actually been postponed to the week that has just started. Will the patch arrive in the next few days? Let's clarify.

Fortnite Update 11.40 is likely to come out Tuesday 14 or Wednesday 15 January, just in time to prepare the game for the arrival of the new Extraordinary Time Challenges scheduled for Wednesday 16 January. At the moment it is only hypotheses and Epic Games has not yet confirmed anything about it.

The new patch should bring not only new content for Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode but also bug fixes to solve numerous problems reported by the community. The update should also correct the bug in the Visit Different Bus Stop series challenge VS Toxin remedy: a technical problem does not seem to correctly count the visit to the stop, making it impossible to complete the challenge.

In any case, we look forward to announcements regarding the debut of the new 11.40 update, news on this should arrive today or at the latest tomorrow morning.