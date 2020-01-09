Entertainment

Fortnite surpassed by a mobile game launched in 2015 as the most popular Twitter in 2019

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Twitter has shared these days the statistics on the conversations related to videogames in the social network of Jack Dorsey, revealing some interesting data such as the domain of Fate / Grand Order, a mobile game released in 2015, as the most popular of 2019.

Most commented games of 2019 on Twitter

  1. Fate / Grand Order
  2. Fortnite
  3. Final Fantasy
  4. Identity V
  5. Granblue Fantasy
  6. Ensemble Stars
  7. Monster strike
  8. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  9. Minecraft
  10. Super Smash Bros.

Most commented events of 2019 on Twitter

  1. E3 2019
  2. Tokyo Game Show 2019
  3. The Game Awards 2019
  4. Paris Games Week
  5. FGO Fest
  6. Gamescom 2019
  7. BlizzCon 2019
  8. TwitchCon 2019
  9. Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019
  10. PAX East 2019

In the information provided by the platform you can also see the countries that have spoken the most about video games and Spain occupies the ninth place in a list headed by Japan, the United States and South Korea.

In the field of competitions, the League of Legends World Cup takes the lead; in celebrities Ninja is at the top and in competitive teams FaZe Clan is the one who has given more to talk about. More information here.

