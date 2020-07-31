Fortnite: some of the most famous songs arrive on YouTube

Share it:

It has been possible for some time now Fortnite Battle Royale (and Save the World) purchase or unlock as a reward for the Battle of the Pass music exclusive to use as a soundtrack in the lobby.

Recently a small collection of these songs has been published by the development team on YouTube, thus allowing users to listen to these songs even outside the game. This is a very interesting initiative, since these music had never been officially published by Epic Games and the only way players had to listen to them was by starting the game or using one of the films released by the dataminer over the last few months.

Here are the songs you can listen to thanks to the videos on the official Fortnite Chapter 2 YouTube channel: The Device, Storm King, Mellow Days, Sunny Samba, Subterfuge, I'm a Cat is freestylin. It is not to be excluded that in the next few days the catalog of songs may further expand, since those available represent only a small slice of those present in the game.

Waiting for the appearance of new songs, we remind you that the sea level of Fortnite Season 3 has lowered again, leaving a glimpse of Atlantis.