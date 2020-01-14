Fortnite shop: Valkyrie and Paradox among the new skins of January 13th

Share it:

As usual, the in-game store of Fortnite Battle Royale updates with new content including skins, covers, collection tools and emotes. Let's find out in detail the news of Monday 13 January 2020.

Among the new contents we mention Valkyrie and Paradox skins on sale at 2,000 and 1,500 V-Buck respectively, around 20 and 15 euros at the current exchange rate. The Birdie skin costs 800 V-Buck instead.

New Fortnite Skins – 13 January 2020

Valkyrie (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck

Paradox (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck

Birdie (Skin) – 800 V-Buck

Pilot (Collecting Tool) – 500 V-Buck

Leaf Race (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Oscilla (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

In Safe (Emote) – 200 V-Buck

Unleashed (Costume) – 800 V-Buck

Bubù Settete (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck

Also noteworthy is the Pilot Collection Tool, the Emote Oscilla, In Safe and Corsa della Foglia as well as the costumes Bubù Settete is Crazy. Have you already decided what to buy?

Recall that in the coming weeks many other Fortnite aesthetic contents leaked by dataminers but not yet published by Epic Games should appear, it is not excluded that these may be made available during Fortnite 2 Season 2, starting in February.