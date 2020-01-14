Technology

Fortnite shop: Valkyrie and Paradox among the new skins of January 13th

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

As usual, the in-game store of Fortnite Battle Royale updates with new content including skins, covers, collection tools and emotes. Let's find out in detail the news of Monday 13 January 2020.

Among the new contents we mention Valkyrie and Paradox skins on sale at 2,000 and 1,500 V-Buck respectively, around 20 and 15 euros at the current exchange rate. The Birdie skin costs 800 V-Buck instead.

New Fortnite Skins – 13 January 2020

  • Valkyrie (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck
  • Paradox (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck
  • Birdie (Skin) – 800 V-Buck
  • Pilot (Collecting Tool) – 500 V-Buck
  • Leaf Race (Emote) – 500 V-Buck
  • Oscilla (Emote) – 500 V-Buck
  • In Safe (Emote) – 200 V-Buck
  • Unleashed (Costume) – 800 V-Buck
  • Bubù Settete (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck

Also noteworthy is the Pilot Collection Tool, the Emote Oscilla, In Safe and Corsa della Foglia as well as the costumes Bubù Settete is Crazy. Have you already decided what to buy?

READ:           Google Assistant is testing an important redesign in its interface

Recall that in the coming weeks many other Fortnite aesthetic contents leaked by dataminers but not yet published by Epic Games should appear, it is not excluded that these may be made available during Fortnite 2 Season 2, starting in February.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.