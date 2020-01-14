Fortnite shop: Valkyrie and Paradox among the new skins of January 13th

As usual, the in-game store of Fortnite Battle Royale updates with new content including skins, covers, collection tools and emotes. Let's find out in detail the news of Monday 13 January 2020.
Among the new contents we mention Valkyrie and Paradox skins on sale at 2,000 and 1,500 V-Buck respectively, around 20 and 15 euros at the current exchange rate. The Birdie skin costs 800 V-Buck instead.
New Fortnite Skins – 13 January 2020
- Valkyrie (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck
- Paradox (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck
- Birdie (Skin) – 800 V-Buck
- Pilot (Collecting Tool) – 500 V-Buck
- Leaf Race (Emote) – 500 V-Buck
- Oscilla (Emote) – 500 V-Buck
- In Safe (Emote) – 200 V-Buck
- Unleashed (Costume) – 800 V-Buck
- Bubù Settete (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck
Also noteworthy is the Pilot Collection Tool, the Emote Oscilla, In Safe and Corsa della Foglia as well as the costumes Bubù Settete is Crazy. Have you already decided what to buy?
Recall that in the coming weeks many other Fortnite aesthetic contents leaked by dataminers but not yet published by Epic Games should appear, it is not excluded that these may be made available during Fortnite 2 Season 2, starting in February.
