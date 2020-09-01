Fortnite, She-Hulk challenges: how to visit Jennifer Walters office

Share it:

If you have reached level 29 of the Battle Pass of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 and you want to complete the first She-Hulk’s Awakening Challenge, here’s how to get to the office of Jennifer Walters.

This challenge, which must be completed wearing the Hulk’s cousin costume, is very simple to complete. All that needs to be done is to enter the building located at north-west of Corso Commercio (point of interest that you find on the right side of the map), in whose courtyard you can see a large sign with a scale and the writing “Law officer – Jennifer Walters”. The challenge is considered over when you simply enter the law firm, so there is no need to interact with specific objects or enter one of the rooms that make up the structure.

If you have no idea where this building is located, you can take a look at the map that you find at the bottom of the guide, with the superheroine’s office circled above.

