Fortnite: secret labs and new locations arriving with Season 2?

The arrival of the Season 2 of Fortnite approaches and fans eagerly await the full reveal of the new content. In recent days, however, players have analyzed the mysterious teasers published by Epic Games, discovering some interesting details.

The release of Season 2 of Provide Chapter 2 is attached to February 20, 2020 and meanwhile fans of the famous battle royale are working hard in the analysis of the newly published teasers. Apparently one of the most immediate clues is hidden in the golden fragments that detach themselves from the mask that appeared in the teaser: the reflections show the images of what looks like a base or an unspecified secret laboratory.

A second clue has been identified thanks to the wise use of Photoshop: in fact, behind the image of the same teaser is hidden a location identified as the island of Eye Land (in the center of the map) but with a mysterious structure never seen before.

The clues seem to be in line with the arrival of a criminal organization called ALTER that is invading the island, in what in all respects seems to be a reference to the atmosphere of a James Bond film. The next chapter could then involve a new villain obsessed with cats and gold. Waiting for the complete reveal of Fortnite Season 2, what do you think?