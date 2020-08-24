Fortnite: Season 4 this week, when it starts and what’s new

Share it:

When does Fortnite season 4 start? Soon, very soon, the new season of Epic Games’ Battle Royale will officially kick off this week, but what exactly can we expect? Let’s be clear.

Fortnite Season 4 release date

Fortnite season 4 will kick off on Thursday 27 August with a usual update that will introduce all the news of the next season. At the moment the maintenance hours have not been disclosed but we can expect that servers go offline from 08:00 or 10:00 in the morning (Italian time) and until at least lunchtime, to allow Epic Games to launch the update and give the official start to Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite x Marvel

The Fortnite x Marvel event will also start on August 27, which should initially involve only Thor and later also other superheroes such as Captain America, Hulk and Iron Man. During the event it will be possible to participate in a series of challenges to unlock unique content such as skins, backs, picks and other items exclusive to Fortnite. At the moment Epic and Marvel have not revealed many details about this new crossover, presumably we will know more during this week.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out everything, what do you expect from Fortnite Season 4? Are you ready to experience a new season of the most popular Battle Royale in the world?