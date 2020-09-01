Fortnite, Season 4: this is what the item shop looks like for iOS and Android users

Share it:

As you know by now, the dispute between Epic Games and Apple led to the removal of the Fortnite Chapter 2 first from the iOS App Store and then from the Android Google Play Store. Since those who still have the game installed on their device can still play, let’s find out what they see in the shop items.

By starting the battle royale on these devices it is in fact possible to see the promotional images of the new skins (in this case we see the Silver Surfer bundle), which, however, cannot be purchased. In fact, only the skins published over the past seasons are on sale in the shop and there is no way to unlock even the new Battle Pass, since the dedicated section is completely absent from the main menu.

Before leaving you to the movie that shows the menus of the old version of the Epic title, we remind you that it is possible to download the Fortnite app outside the Google Play Store for those who play on Android, so as to be able to access all the news of the Season 4.

