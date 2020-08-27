Fortnite Season 4: There are also Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine and many other heroes

Share it:

On the eve of the launch of Fortnite Season 4, Epic Games has published the last two pages of the comic teaser starring the characters of Marvel.

It has long been known that Fortnite Season 4 will be Marvel-themed. Until now the only characters that had seen each other were Thor and Lady Sif, but pages 9 and 10 available for a few minutes in the Battle Pass lobby show a large group of superheroes, among the most loved of all: there are Iron Man, Captain America, Storm, Mystical, Gamora e Big, in addition to the supervillain Doctor Doom. The comic could also represent a confirmation of the many rumors of these days, which want the arrival of those heroes in Fortnite in the form of real skins, to be unlocked as part of the Battle Pass of Season 4!

The definitive confirmation will be tomorrow 27 August, when Fortnite Season 4 will officially debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and Android (via the Epic Games app). Don’t see iOS listed? Unfortunately, that’s not a mistake. Due to the battle between Epic Games and Apple that led to the removing Fortnite from the App Store, Season 4 will not arrive on Apple iOS terminals.

In the gallery at the bottom you will find pages 7 to 10 of the comic. At this address you can instead see pages from the first to the sixth.