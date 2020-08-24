Fortnite, Season 4, new comic available! Leak for the third clue

Share it:

The special Fortnite X Marvel event will kick off the new Season of Epic Games’ batle royale, which seems to promise great news for lovers of the comic universe of the House of Ideas.

While waiting to discover all the changes that will flood the game map, the development team wanted to share with the public a new teaser of Fortnite Season 4: Royal Battle. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, it is a letter “E”, within which we can observe an image of Thor, in addition to the skins of Jonesy the Castaway and of Raven. The twitter also announces that the second part of the comic appeared already appeared in Fortnite is now available in the game.

I dataminer, in the meantime, they seem to have moved forward: after having correctly anticipated the second clue, the active user on Twitter like “VastBlast“also shared an additional image, depicting the possible appearance of the next teaser. In this case, the main letter is a “X”, again depicting Thor. May the word ready to be formed from the set of teasers be “Nexus“?

Waiting to find out, we remind you that something has already begun to move on the island of the Epic Games game. Some mysterious portals have appeared in Fortnite.