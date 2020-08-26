Fortnite, Season 4: in the latest rumors we talk about double Battle Pass and Wolverine

Share it:

There are still a few days left for the official debut of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, which will see as protagonists some Marvel superheroes such as Thor and Galactus. Waiting for new information from Epic Games, some leakers have published some interesting rumors about the upcoming content.

According to the already known Hypex, famous dataminer of the battle royale who has already anticipated the arrival of Thor in the past, the trailer of Season 4 will close with an epic clash on top of a hill between the superheroes of the House of Ideas and the most iconic characters of Fortnite. Between the two groups there will also be Wolverine e Peely, both equipped with claws that will be unsheathed in the final moments, at the birth of the conflict.

The news certainly does not end there, as both Hypex and ShiinaBR insist that the game’s next season will implement a double Battle Pass, the cost of which may be more affordable than in the past. Unfortunately we do not know what the exact reason for the presence of two passes is, but we can imagine that the development team has taken advantage of the conflict between the two factions to propose a Marvel-themed pass and a more traditional one, suitable for those who do not appreciate Thor, Wolverine and partners.

Waiting for the substantial update that will land on all platforms except the App Store for the next one Thursday 27 August 2020, we remind you that on our pages you can find the guide on how to complete all the weekly challenges of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

