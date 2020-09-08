Fortnite, Season 4: how to complete the secret challenge of the Coral Choir

Share it:

Just like last season, even in the course of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 it is possible to complete one secret challenge linked to Corallino Choir, or the funny characters that populate the area north-west of the map.

The challenge is this time very simple to complete and does not require the player to collect any kind of material. All you need to do is visit the islet north of quadrant B1 of the map, just above the Coral Castle. On the northernmost island it is possible to see the poor members of the Corallino Choir next to their small town by now destroyed: approach the structure and the secret challenge will automatically be considered completed, providing you with a fair amount of experience points.

We suggest you complete this challenge as soon as possible, since any changes coming to the game world could also involve this specific game area, perhaps introducing a second secret challenge linked to the reconstruction of the village where the colored creatures live.

