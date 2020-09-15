Fortnite Season 4: How to Complete the GNOM Speech Secret Challenge

If you have already completed the secret challenge “The event of the year” of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, know that there is another hidden challenge that allows you to get a lot of Experience Points without particular effort.

Let’s talk about the “GNOM Speech”, a mission linked to the cute gnomes and which can be completed in a few seconds. In this case, the target lies a southwest of Brughiere Brumose, on the part of the island overlooking the sea. In this area of ​​the map you can come across a small stage on which a gnome is giving a speech: approach the stage and wait for the speech to end, so that a rather bizarre event happens (we give you the honor of discovering it) by assigning you the 25,000 Experience Points as a reward for completing the challenge.

If you can’t find this stage, you can help yourself with the image you find below, containing all the useful information to find the place on the map.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the complete guide to the challenges of Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Also do not forget to take a look at our guide on how to catch the new fish of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.