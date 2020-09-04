Fortnite, Season 4: how to complete all the challenges of Week 2

Share it:

The Fortnite Week 2 Chapter 2 Season 4 has just begun and, as always, new challenges have also arrived to help you climb levels of the Battle Pass and unlock new Marvel-themed skins. Here are all the tips to quickly complete the weekly challenges.

Examine the chests in Borgo Bislacco (0/7)

Nothing complicated: land at the point of interest and loot all the chests you find around. Repeat everything a couple of times and the challenge will be completed.

Eliminations to the Authority (0/3)

As usual, it is necessary to eliminate three enemies in a designated place on the map, not necessarily in a single game. By landing at the Authority near the exit of the challenges you will have a better chance of finding many other players and winning easy.

Dance on top of several Sentinel heads in the Sentinel Cemetery (0/3)

This mission can be completed in the new point of interest on the map where the “carcasses” of the enormous purple robots lie. On our pages you will find all the details on how to dance on top of different Sentinel heads in Fortnite.

Destroy boats in Craggy Cliffs (0/7)

This challenge is also very simple to complete: land at Scogli Scoscese and hit all the boats you find around with a pickaxe. To act undisturbed you could try to complete the challenge in Team Brawl.

Bounce on different dog toys in the Ant Villa (0/4)

This week we also find a challenge dedicated to Ant-Man, a Marvel hero to whom a new location on the map has been dedicated. On our pages you will find all the tips on how to bounce on toys for dogs in the Villa for Ants in Fortnite.

Drive a motorboat under bridges of different colors (0/3)

This is perhaps the most complicated mission of Week 2, as it requires you to visit specific locations on the map in a vehicle. Also in this case you can find all the details on the challenge in the guide on how to drive a motorboat under bridges of different colors.

Examine SHIELD chests in Quinjets (0/7, group challenge)

This week’s group challenge involves landing points guarded by Stark robots. You can read our tips on how to examine SHIELD chests in Quinjets in Fortnite to speed up the completion of the mission.