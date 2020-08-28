Fortnite, Season 4: how to complete all the challenges of Week 1

Share it:

Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 not only introduced new Marvel superheroes but also brought a series of new challenges, some of which require you to explore new points of interest and use new weapons. Let’s find out how to complete all the challenges of Week 1.

Examine chests in Troublesome Docks (0/7)

This is another of the usual challenges that can be completed simply by opening chests in a specific area. Land several times at Moli Molesti and you will complete the challenge without even realizing it.

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (0/3)

All you have to do is take out three enemies in Holly Hedges, not necessarily in one game. Many will be there for the challenge, so you shouldn’t have any particular trouble finding easy targets.

Collect floating rings in Misty Moors (0/4)

To complete this challenge we invite you to read our guide to the location of the Floating Rings in Misty Moors.

Eliminate Stark’s robots in the landing points of the Quinjet patrol (0/5)

Also in this case we have created a guide with all the details useful to eliminate the Stark robots near a Quinjet.

Fill up a vehicle at Lake Languid (0/1)

Nothing could be simpler: get yourself a petrol can and fill the tank of a vehicle in Languid Lake. If there are no vehicles in the area you can drive one to the point of interest.

Inflict damage to opponents with Stark Industries energy rifles (0 / 1,000)

To complete this challenge you must use the new weapon of Season 4. On our pages you will find the guide on how to get a Stark Industries energy rifle.

Eliminate Doctor Doom in the Doom domain (0/3, group challenge)

The new group challenge requires you to eliminate in three different games the Doctor Doom in his area, or Doom Domain (the former Pacific Park). Find all the details on how to take out Dr Destiny in Fortnite Season 4 in our dedicated guide.