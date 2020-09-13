Fortnite, Season 4: how to catch all the new fish

With the fourth season of Fortnite Chapter 2, not only Marvel superheroes made their debut but also numerous fish, which can be fished around the map and eaten for temporary or permanent upgrades. Here’s everything you need to know about the new fishing system and fish classification.

Find a fishing rod

The first step in fishing is obviously to get the tool useful for this activity: a fishing rod. In Fortnite there are currently three different objects that allow you to catch fish: the standard fishing rod, the professional fishing rod and the harpoon. The first two allow you to fish in any body of water and not only in the fishing points, instead the harpoon works exclusively on the fishing points and allows you to fish instantly but has a limited number of uses. The simplest way to get one of these items is to destroy the wooden barrels containing fishing rods and in which the three types of rods are randomly hidden.

Identify the fishing spots

If you have collected a fishing rod or harpoon, then all you have to do is look for one fishing spot, that is the circular areas present around the bodies of water and in which some fish are visible (you can find one in the image at the bottom of the news). These points allow you to fish for the rarest fish and, sometimes, even weapons and ammunition. If you have a harpoon just “shoot” at one of these points, instead with the fishing rod you need to aim with the left trigger and then launch the hook with the right trigger: when you see a fish bite and pull the hook just press the right trigger again to collect the catch. New fish can have effects of various kinds and they do not limit themselves to restoring health and shield, since there are particular species such as the thermal fish that allow you to identify the enemy much more easily or the pepper fish, which speeds up the movements for a few seconds.

Check out the rankings

If you love competition, know that the development team has implemented a screen, accessible via the game menu, through which you can discover all fish species caught and their size, also allowing you to compare them with those drawn by players in the friends list. It also seems that Epic Games wants to kick off weekly contests that will reward the most skilled players in fishing.

If you want to collect large quantities of fish to complete the board and outrun all your friends, we suggest you get yourself harpoon in Team Brawl and never to consume all 10 of its uses: at each death you will return to the game with the object charged at 100% and you can again proceed to fish 9 other fish before dying and repeat everything. Finally, it should be noted that some fish can only be caught in certain places and under specific conditions.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide with tips to complete every single challenge of Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.