Fortnite Season 4: Gold and Holo versions of Iron Man, Thor and all the others on video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that all the Marvel superheroes featured in the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 also include a set of three additional styles that will be unlocked over the next few weeks.

Thanks to a video published by the now famous dataminer Hypex (the same who correctly anticipated the arrival of Wolverine, Tempesta and She-Hulk) we can in fact see all the superheroes available this season in the versions Silver, Oro e Holo. According to the information extracted by the leakers, obtaining these extra versions of the characters will not be very easy, since it will be necessary to climb the levels well beyond 100 and in some cases even exceed 200. In short, very few will be able to show off these extra skins and many of these will correspond to those who have purchased all the first 100 levels of the pass to the sound of V-Buck.

We remind you that other Marvel heroes are also coming to the battle royale, since references have been found in Fortnite of Silver Surfer, Black Panther, Carnage and Spider-Man.

Did you know that the illegal market for stolen Fortnite Battaglia Reale accounts moves record figures every year?