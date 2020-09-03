Fortnite Season 4: a leak reveals the Challenges of Week 2

Share it:

On 3 September the new Fortnite Week 2 Challenges, in the meantime, a leak has revealed them in advance as has been happening for a long time now. Are you ready to discover them in preview?

Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite 4 Season 2 Challenges, including new Avengers-themed challenges such as mission dedicated to SHIELD which requires you to examine a series of chests.

Fortnite Season 2 Challenges

Examine chests in Borgo Bislacco

Examine SHIELD chests at Quinjet

Hit opponents at the Gattogrill

Eliminate Authority

Head dancing in Sentinel Cemetery

Destroy the ships at Craggy Cliffs

Challenge Dilbort 1

Drive the speedboat under three different colored spots

It is not clear what exactly the challenge related to Dilbort 1 consists of, we will probably know more tomorrow. We remind you that the Groot Awakening Challenges are still active, finally we point out that the new challenges will be available on all platforms but they are not on iOS and Android devices, Fortnite has been removed from Apple and Google Play and it is not possible to update the application and enjoy the news of Epic’s Battle Royale.