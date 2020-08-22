Fortnite, Season 4: a leak confirms the arrival of Thor in the Battle Pass

Share it:

There seems to be little doubt about what the main theme of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2. This time to reveal some details in advance is not the App Store but the Nintendo eShop, on which the banner of the update coming next week appeared.

The promotional image in question shows the battle royale logo with an interesting presence drawn inside the letters: Thor. At this point we can say with some certainty that it will be the mighty God of Thunder to take the place occupied first by Deadpool and then by Aquaman as the secret skin of the season pass. It is not clear if the entire pass will be Marvel-themed, but if the rumor about Thor’s presence has proved reliable, it cannot be ruled out that the one about Wolverine and the X-Men was also.

In any case, this collaboration is not surprising, since there are now numerous superhero skins that have landed in the game in the past and the imminent arrival of Marvel’s Avengers will allow Fortnite to act as a showcase for the Crystal Dynamics game as a service. In this regard, by playing the beta of the title it is possible to unlock the Hulk’s Punch-Breaker pickaxe for free in Fortnite.