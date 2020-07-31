Fortnite, Season 3: the dataminers discover the last stage of the map, we see Atlantis

Share it:

During the afternoon we witnessed not only the arrival of the new challenges of Fortnite Week 7 Chapter 2 Season 3, but also the further lowering of the sea level which, according to the data miners, is the penultimate. In fact, a leaked image on social networks shows the "stage 0", which allows you to see Atlantis.

According to the words of the most famous leakers, the next evolutionary step of the map will occur in the next seven days and will finally allow Pantano throbbing, protagonist of one of the new challenges, emerges completely by reducing water well rickety to a small island. The most interesting news, however, is Atlantis, the new point of interest visible in the upper left corner. Currently we do not know if the boss of this area will actually be Aquaman or if in his place we will find Black Manta or Siona, other characters who could act as the main enemy of the area. The mythical objects that we can collect by eliminating the boss also remain in mystery, since every enemy of this type in Season 3 drops a weapon and a gadget of the highest rarity.

Waiting for the dataminer to find out more details, we remind you that with the arrival of stage 0 on the map, cars could also finally arrive in Fortnite.