Fortnite, Season 3: the cars take flight due to a glitch

In the last few hours, numerous videos of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 which demonstrate how it is possible to follow a series of simple steps to enable an absurd glitch that allows cars to fly around the map.

This is the first real problem of this type encountered by users since the publication of the latest patch, which has precisely introduced a series of vehicles that can be piloted throughout the game world. Triggering the glitch is pretty straightforward, since all you need is a few cans of gas to take to the back of the big tow truck on the bridge west of Commerce Course. As you can see in the video attached to the news, the user who activates the glitch destroys the trunks on the back of the truck and precisely places a petrol can in their place, so as to take flight to the vehicle. Once in the sky, the vehicle can move without particular problems and, above all, without consuming even a drop of fuel. As you can imagine, this is a game-breaking glitch and it is likely that it will only be a matter of hours before the development team removes the tow truck between Lake Languid and Corso Commercio from the game, so that no one can. more take advantage of it.

In the video you will also find references to another glitch that allows players to duplicate the petrol cans present in your inventory, which could have an even shorter life than flying machines.

