Fortnite, Season 3: position of the XP Tokens of Week 8

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the arrival of cars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 the new ones also made their debut XP tokens in orange, which add to the new wave of collectibles introduced in Week 8.

Unlike last season, this time the orange tokens do not hide in the bosses' lairs and can only be collected by players who are inside a vehicle. In total, this week there are 21 tokens: 4 green, 4 blue, 2 purple and 10 orange. As usual, around the map you can also find the tokens of the past weeks that you have not yet collected and that we recommend you find to increase your Battle Pass level.

By the way, did you know that going beyond level 100 of the Season Pass can unlock an exclusive "Super" additional style of the Eternal Knight of Fortnite Season 3? We also remind you that on our pages you will also find all the tips to complete every single challenge of Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.