Fortnite, Season 3: location of the Week 7 XP Tokens

Punctual as always, Epic Games has updated the map again Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 with i Week 7 Experience Tokens. If you want to quickly accumulate a lot of experience and gain some level of the Battle Pass, here is the location of all the collectibles.

There are in total 10 XP Tokens to be collected: 4 green, 4 blue and 2 purple. As usual, we remind you that the purple tokens are the most annoying to collect since they break up into smaller pieces when in contact with the player: to collect them all easily, we suggest you build a wooden cube around the object before getting in touch with it, so that the small tokens cannot disperse. There is still no trace of the Orange XP tokens, which should make their debut in the coming days.

In case you have not had the opportunity to collect the XP Tokens of the last few weeks, know that these are still present on the map and can be collected without any problem. On our pages you will find the position of all the Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 XP Tokens.

Before leaving you with the image of the map with the position of the tokens, we remind you that the Kenshi Yonezu concert in Fortnite Party Royale will arrive in a few days.