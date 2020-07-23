Fortnite, Season 3: location of all XP Tokens of Week 5

Share it:

You need some Experience Points to level up in the Battle Pass of the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2? Then follow our tips to find i XP Tokens of Week 5.

We remind you that the collection of tokens is very simple and, in case you don't know, every week these objects are not replaced by those already present on the map, thus allowing all players not to miss even one of these collectibles. It should also be noted that the purple tokens are not like all the others and in contact with the player they are divided into many smaller objects: in this case we suggest you create a wooden cube around the token, so that you can collect every single experience point without the least effort.

If you want to simplify the collection of tokens in an area of ​​the map, you can also take advantage of the Team Brawl mode, which in addition to the respawn also allows you to use the hang glider as you wish, so as to easily reach various points of interest.

At this point there is nothing left to do but leave you on the map with all the tokens of the week, remembering that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to complete all the challenges of Week 5 of Fortnite Season 3.