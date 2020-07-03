Fortnite, Season 3: lands with a Choppa at the base of a smokestack of Foschi Fumaioli

Share it:

Today we will explain how to go to land with a Choppa at the base of a chimney of Foschi Fumaioli and complete one of the challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Chapter 2.

The first step to complete the challenge is to get a helicopter in one of the locations where you can always find one around the map. To simplify your work, we have inserted an image below with the position of all the Choppa on the Fortnite Season 3 map shown on it. Once on board the aircraft, head towards Foschi Fumaioli and decrease the altitude near one of the two chimneys (the large structures with purple liquid at the base) until they reach the base.

In classic modes this challenge could be complicated to complete due to the players who will try to eliminate you during the flight phase, but in Team Brawl you should be able to do everything in a short time and without anyone able to put the sticks in the wheels.

