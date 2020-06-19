Fortnite, Season 3: how to find the 3 gnomes in Cozy Highlands

Share it:

One of the new challenges of Week 1 of Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 asks players to find three different gnomes in an area called Cozy hills. Let's find out how to find all the small statues.

First of all, reach the Cozy Highlands, a place whose name is not written on the map in large letters like many others and which is located in thegreen area north of Pacific Park. In this area you will have to look for three different gnome-shaped statues and interact with them. To help you with this task, we have published a map with the position of each gnome indicated above.

Here's how to find the three statues:

Gnome 1: just below the house located further east, you can find the statue next to a rock

just below the house located further east, you can find the statue next to a rock Gnome 2: it is located under a tree among the 5 houses in the area

it is located under a tree among the 5 houses in the area Gnome 3: in the courtyard of the house to the southwest, near the barbecue

If you have trouble completing the challenge, we suggest you complete it in a team Brawl match, so you can quickly reach each of the objects without any enemy interfering with the mission.

