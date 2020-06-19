Fortnite, Season 3: How to Damage Loot Sharks in Sweaty Sands

Share it:

With the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, the Loot sharksor rather animals controlled by artificial intelligence that can be made out to obtain more or less rare objects. One of the challenges of Week 1 requires that you deal damage to one of these creatures.

The first step to finding a Loot Shark is to land at Sweaty sands. Once you get there, get a weapon in the shortest time possible and, making sure there are no other players nearby, explore the area around the Point of Interest to find one of the big sharks. Once you have identified the Loot Shark, start shooting it to make an orange bar appear on the screen indicating its health: your goal is to inflict on it at least 200 damage points. Between shots, pay close attention to the sea creature, as it is able to make big jumps and reach you even on land, so avoid standing still while you hit it.

It should be noted that, just like the bosses in the Agency bases, Loot Sharks are not present in Team Brawl mode and therefore it is mandatory to complete this challenge in Single, Couples or Teams mode.

