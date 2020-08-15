Fortnite, Season 3: how to complete all the challenges of Week 9

Share it:

The penultimate week of challenges for the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 has arrived and it is therefore possible to proceed with the completion of the new missions to accumulate large amounts of experience and climb the levels of the Battle Pass. Let's find out together how to complete each of the challenges of the Week 9.

Search for chests in Pacific Park (0/7)

This is the usual challenge related to chests: land in Pacific Park and go in search of chests. If in a single game you fail to complete the objective, just try again.

Eliminations at Fortiglia (0/3)

As always, you must land in the indicated place and eliminate three players (not necessarily all in the same game). The best way to speed up the completion of this challenge is to land at Fortiglia as soon as possible, as the area will be very busy.

Refuel a vehicle at the Gattogrill (0/1)

To complete this challenge, we suggest you take a look at our guide on how to fill up a vehicle at Gattogrill.

Re-ignite the bonfires in Campo Merluzzo (0/3)

This challenge requires you to interact with the 3 bonfires scattered around this unmarked location on the map. On our pages you will find the position of all the bonfires of Campo Merluzzo.

Collect metal at Idro 16 (0/200)

Nothing too complex: go to this area of ​​the map and collect metal. If you have difficulty finding this place you can take a look at our guide on how to collect metal at the Idro 16.

Eliminate the henchmen and the marauders (0/7)

To complete this mission, you need to eliminate 7 AI-controlled enemies, not necessarily in a single game. If the Marauders appear randomly on the map, the Henchmen are always in the same places and it is easy to reach them.

Eliminate the henchmen and the marauders (0/70, group challenge)

This is the alternative version of the previous challenge and can be completed with the help of companions. So try to play in pairs or teams and target the places where Marauders and Henchmen are around to speed up completion.