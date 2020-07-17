Fortnite, Season 3: how to complete all the challenges of Week 5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After facing a week full of problems and bugs regarding the challenges, here are the challenges of the Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 Chapter 2 are now available and you can complete them all to earn different Battle Pass rewards. Here are some tips to complete all challenges in minutes.

Search for chests at Sweaty Sands (0/7)

Nothing new under the sun: land at Sweaty Sands and try to open as many chests as you can. It is not necessary to complete the challenge in a single game and, if you have difficulties, complete it in Team Brawl.

Eliminations at Corso Commercio (0/3)

As usual, you have to eliminate three different enemies in one place, namely Corso Commercio. If you try to complete the challenge within hours of its arrival in the game you will have no problem finding enough players to eliminate them.

Collect floating rings in Smokestacks (0/4)

For the third week in a row you must land at a point of interest in search of the four floating rings. On our pages you will find the usual guide with the position of the floating rings of Foschi Fumaioli.

Land at the Yacht and finish in the top 25 (0/1)

To complete this challenge you must land at the Yacht in any mode and wait for 25 players or teams to remain alive. If you have problems with the challenge, land at the Team Brawl Yacht.

Fish fishing at Scogli Scogli (0/1)

This is another very simple challenge and, to complete it, you can follow our guide on how to catch fish in Scoglio Scoscese.

Upgrade a weapon in Borgo Bislacco (0/1)

Land in Borgo Bislacco, pick up a weapon (possibly common, or white or green) and get enough materials to upgrade it at a fixed or portable upgrade station.

Use a Jar of Fireflies or Misty Rocket Gun (0/1)

This is perhaps the most particular challenge of the week, since you have to get some Fireflies or a Rocket Launcher pistol and then use it on Brum Brusque. In this regard, we suggest you read the guide on how to collect and use Fireflies in Fortnite.