Fortnite, Season 3: how to complete all the challenges of Week 4

The challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 4 Chapter 2 are now available and allow you to get a lot of Experience Points useful to advance some level in the Battle Pass. So here are some tricks to speed up the completion of these missions.

Search for chests in Borgo Bislacco (0/7)

As usual, all you have to do is land in the place indicated (in this case Borgo Bislacco) and go in search of chests. It is not essential to open these items in one game, so don't worry if you can only open a couple of chests in a game.

Collect floating rings in Pacific Park (0/4)

Just like last week in Lake Languido, you have to go in search of the four collectibles scattered around the point of interest. To make everything faster we advise you to take a look at our guide with the position of the floating rings in Pacific Park.

Land at Fattoria Frenetica and finish in the top 25 (0/1)

Being able to complete this challenge may not be easy and, in this case, we suggest you have a stealth approach. All you have to do is land at Frenzied Farm and hide in a bush until there are 25 players left alive.

Dance in front of the camera for 10 seconds at Sweaty Sands (0/1)

This is one of the simplest challenges of the week and you can complete it by following our guide on how to dance in front of the camera for 10 seconds in Sweaty Sands.

Eliminations in Holly Hedges (0/3)

Nothing new in this case too: land in Hedge Hedge and eliminate as many players as you can. You have to rack up a total of three kills and, luckily, you don't have to perform them all in the same game.

Collect metal from Wobbly Well (0/200)

Another very simple mission: land at Shaky Well and pick up any metal object until you complete the challenge.

Search the ammunition boxes at Foschi Fumaioli (0/7)

Just like the challenge related to the treasure chests of Borgo Bislacco, you have to land at this point of interest and look for as many ammunition boxes as you can. If you can't find enough in one game, you can complete it in multiple rounds.

Have you already completed the Aquaman Challenge of Fortnite Season 3 Week 4?