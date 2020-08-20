Fortnite, Season 3: how to complete all the challenges of Week 10

Share it:

We have now reached the tenth and final week of the third season of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, as usual, new challenges have arrived for you to complete in order to climb the levels of the Battle Pass and obtain its exclusive rewards. Here are some tips for completing these latest weekly challenges.

Search for chests at the Authority (0/7)

Usual Weekly Challenge: Land at the Authority, located in the center of the map, and open chests until the challenge is completed.

Eliminations at Brughiere Brumose (0/3)

The point of interest to take out three enemies this week is Misty Moors, the city south of the map. Land at this point and try to eliminate as many opponents as possible, taking advantage of the fact that the area will be very populated in the next few hours.

Collect Fireflies in Frignante Forest (0/5)

This challenge requires a bit of luck, as you'll need to retrieve some Fireflies in Frignante Forest. In this regard, we suggest you read our guide on how to collect Fireflies in Fortnite.

Dance on the après-ski dance floor for 10 seconds (0/10)

This is perhaps the simplest challenge of Week 10, as to complete it you just need to go to a specific place on the map and dance for a few seconds. On our pages you will find the guide on how to dance on the Après-ski dance floor for 10 seconds.

Destroy containers in Moli Molesti (0/7)

To complete the objective in question, it is necessary to go to Moli Molesti and start destroying the containers. If you don't know how to complete this challenge, we invite you to read our tips for destroying containers at Moli Molesti.

Inflict damage to opponents with heavy rifles and machine guns (0/500)

Nothing could be simpler: arm yourself with a submachine gun or shotgun in any mode and hit your opponents until you reach the amount of damage required by the challenge.

Inflict damage to opponents with heavy rifles and SMGs (group challenge, 0 / 15,000)

This is nothing more than a variant of the previous challenge that also takes into account the damage inflicted with machine guns or shotguns by allies. If you want to complete the challenge quickly, you might consider starting a Team Brawl game.