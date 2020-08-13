Fortnite, Season 3: how to collect metal at the Idro 16

Share it:

In the midst of the new challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 There is also a particular mission that asks players to go to a place called Hydro 16 to collect large quantities of metal.

Since this location is not marked on the map, you need to know its exact location to complete the mission. Idro 16 is none other than the area located west of the bridge halfway between Misty moors is Throbbing Marsh. Go there and hit any metal object with your pickaxe until you reach the amount of metal required for the challenge, that is 200 units. If you can't find Idro 16, find the map below with its exact location indicated above.

As usual, we suggest you complete the challenge in Team Brawl mode, so as to make the experience less frustrating and have a greater chance that the area is occupied by both enemies and allies.

Have you already read our guide on how to rekindle the bonfires at Campo Cod in Fortnite Season 3? We also remind you that a promotion is currently active thanks to which you can redeem a free pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.