Fortnite, Season 3: how to collect and use fireflies

Epic Games recently introduced a new weapon in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2: the Fireflies. Let's find out how to get hold of this useful explosive gadget and unleash it on opponents.

Unlike grenades and other types of explosives, fireflies cannot be collected directly around or recovered in chests. To add Fireflies to your inventory, all you have to do is explore the map in search of these small groups of bright orange insects, approach them and press the key linked to the interaction to capture them inside a jar (the jar is not an object and there is no need to find one) and put them in the backpack. From now on you can then select the weapon as any grenade and launch it by holding the left trigger to take aim and then launching it with the right trigger. Similar to a Molotov cocktail, fireflies set off flames in the affected area and are ideal for fighting players hiding in large wooden structures, which will slowly go up in flames if hit by fire.

