Fortnite Season 3: a motorcycle or a scooter? Here is a new vehicle!

After leaving 20 million people in suspense with The Device event, Epic Games is moving forward with preparations for the launch of the Fortnite season 3.

The start is set for tomorrow June 17th, but in the meantime the American company is teasing the curiosity of the many fans eagerly waiting by sharing several teaser images, which include interesting clues about the new content. After what appears to be in all respects the Trident of Aquaman, an image that portrays has arrived a new vehicle. The view, unfortunately, is deliberately restricted, and the only things that can be glimpsed are fate, the handlebar and the tank. The vehicle in question has all the air of being one motorcycle, or one scooter. Someone even put forward the hypothesis jet ski, which may not be entirely risky, as the map will most likely be submerged in water. Judge for yourself by looking at the teaser at the bottom of this news. What do you think it is?

Fortnite Season 3 will officially kick off tomorrow June 17. The timetable has not been confirmed, but we expect the start of maintenance operations to take place around 08: 00/09: 00. The return online, after downloading the new patch, should take place around lunchtime.