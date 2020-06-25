Fortnite, Season 3: a leak reveals when the sea level drops

Share it:

As hypothesized by some fans, it seems that the map of the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 is about to undergo several changes over the weeks. To confirm this is one of the most popular dataminer of the Epic Games title, which has revealed when the next map change will take place.

According to the leaker, the next one Wednesday 1 July there will be the first drop in sea level. We refer to this event as the first because, according to the words of the user, in the game there are references to various lowering of the sea level which will progressively bring out new areas of the map, which will therefore be less and less covered by water. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that cars will arrive in Fortnite Season 3 as early as next week, when the surface that can be covered by these vehicles will be greater than now. In short, it seems that once again EPic Games has studied a new mechanism to keep users glued to their game, since we will see frequent changes of the map that will also bring changes to the gameplay level.

Speaking of news, did you know that Fireflies arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2?