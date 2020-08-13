Fortnite, Season 3: a leak anticipates the challenges of Weeks 9 and 10

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are still several hours left to the classic weekly update of the challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, but it seems that some dataminers have already got their hands on the full list of challenges coming with Weeks 9 and 10 of the battle royale.

Here are all the upcoming challenges:

Week 9

Search for chests in Pacific Park

Make eliminations at Fortiglia

Refuel a car at Gattogrill

Re-ignite the bonfires in Campo Merluzzo

Collect metal at Hydro-16

Eliminate henchmen and raiders

Eliminate henchmen and raiders (group challenge)

Look for ammo boxes in Misty Moors

Week 10

Search for chests at the Authority

Make eliminations in Misty Moors

Collect Fireflies in Frignante Forest

Dance on the Après-ski dance floor for 10 seconds

Destroy containers in Moli Molesti

Damage opponents using Heavy Rifles or SMGs

Damage opponents using heavy rifles or SMGs (group challenge)

Look for ammo boxes at Frenzied Farm

As has happened in the past few weeks, it is likely that one or more challenges from each list will not arrive in the game and that the development team is inserting backup challenges, so as to activate them in case serious problems emerge with the active ones (such as happened with the Floating Rings a few weeks ago).

Have you already collected all Fortnite Season 3 Week 8 XP Tokens?