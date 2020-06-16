Fortnite Season 2 with Deadpool: leaks the list of the Challenges of Week 2

Share it:

The tireless Fortnite dataminer scene analyzes the inactive portions of code from the last update and reveals the complete list of the Deadpool-themed Challenges of Week 2 of the second Season of Epic Games' free battle royale.

Quickly scrolling through the challenges mentioned by the dataminer collective that operates from the now famous Twitter portal of FortTory, we find that overcoming the Fortnite x Deadpool Week 2 Challenges they do not involve users in the usual competitive multiplayer activities but can be completed simply by exploring the island.

The ironic and deliberately over the top cut of the first Fortnite challenges dedicated to Deadpool is therefore confirmed by the second round of missions to be carried out together with your alter-ego. At the bottom of the news you will find images packaged by FortTory to present the next Challenges arriving in the battle royale universe of Fortnite Chapter 2.

If you missed it, we advise you to follow our guide on how to unlock Fortnite's Deadpool skin and finally have access to the costume of the famous Marvel character. On these pages you will also find our in-depth analysis by Antonio Izzo with all the news of Fortnite Season 2 from the Battle Pass to the map.